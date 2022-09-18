Even though STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has lost US$550m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 683% over 5 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) share price down 15% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 683%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 40% drop, in the last year. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In light of the stock dropping 12% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, STAAR Surgical became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. Indeed, the STAAR Surgical share price has gained 185% in three years. In the same period, EPS is up 58% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 42% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 122.10.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:STAA Earnings Per Share Growth September 18th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how STAAR Surgical has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on STAAR Surgical's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that STAAR Surgical shareholders are down 40% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 51%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for STAAR Surgical you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

