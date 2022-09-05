Even though SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) has lost US$146m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 1.5% over 5 years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), since the last five years saw the share price fall 35%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for SITE Centers isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

SITE Centers became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has fallen in the last five years, so that may have contributed to the share price decline. On top of that, revenue has declined by 14% per year over the half decade; that could be a red flag for some investors.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:SITC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

We know that SITE Centers has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, SITE Centers' TSR for the last 5 years was 1.5%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 18% received by SITE Centers shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -18%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SITE Centers (including 2 which are a bit concerning) .

We will like SITE Centers better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

