Even though Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) has lost US$282m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 15% over 1 year

The Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) share price has had a bad week, falling 10%. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. In that time, it is up 15%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 27%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Proterra isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Proterra grew its revenue by 25% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The share price gain of 15% in that time is better than nothing, but far from outlandish Its possible that shareholders had expected higher growth. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PTRA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Proterra stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Proterra shareholders have gained 15% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 27%. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Proterra , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

