Even though Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) has lost US$268m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 372% over 3 years

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last month. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 371% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

While the stock has fallen 12% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Owens & Minor became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:OMI Earnings Per Share Growth September 20th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Owens & Minor has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Owens & Minor stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Owens & Minor shareholders are down 23% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Owens & Minor has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

