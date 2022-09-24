Even though MannKind Corporation's (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock is down 14% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$64k profit

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 14% decline in the stock price. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$483k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$548k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

MannKind Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Jennifer Grancio bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$2.71 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$3.07), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$483k for 178.38k shares. But they sold 4.62k shares for US$18k. Overall, MannKind insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:MNKD Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

MannKind is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At MannKind Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at MannKind. Executive Vice President of Endocrine Business Unit Alejandro Galindo divested only US$18k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does MannKind Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of MannKind shares, worth about US$11m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MannKind Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in MannKind and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MannKind you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.