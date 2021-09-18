Even though Lumos Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LUMO) stock is down 11% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$24k profit

Insiders who purchased Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 11% decline over the past week. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$71k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$95k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lumos Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Joseph S. McCracken bought US$56k worth of shares at a price of US$7.55 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$10.01. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Lumos Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:LUMO Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2021

Lumos Pharma Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lumos Pharma. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$71k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Lumos Pharma Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Lumos Pharma insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about US$7.6m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lumos Pharma Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Lumos Pharma insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Lumos Pharma (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

