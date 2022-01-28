Even Though it Didn't Meet the Expectations, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Still Posted Solid Results

By Stjepan Kalinic

Between supply chain and inflation, there were plenty of challenges in 2021. Thus, even traditionally resilient business models have suffered, like McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), as it just missed earnings expectations.

Q4 Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$2.23 (miss by US$0.11)

Revenue: US$6b (miss by US$30m)

Revenue growth: +13% Y/Y

Other highlights

FY 2021 revenue: US$23.22b (+22% Y/Y)

CAPEX 2022: US$2.2b – US$2.4b 40% for U.S. restaurant modernization 50% for opening over 1,400 new restaurants



While the results missed the analyst's expectations, we have to admit that they're reasonably good for the situation.

Consider the following:

U.S. comparable sales increased 13.4% - on the 2-year basis

Global comparable sales increased 12.3%

Comparable sales increased for the 7th consecutive year

FY operating income increased 41%

Only 1% of domestic locations impacted by Omicron

CFO Kevin Ozan noted that digital growth remains the key driver of success in the domestic market. Overall we see that digital sales accounted for over 25% of total sales in the top six markets. Furthermore, McDonald's loyalty program now stands at 21 million active members.

What is Mcdonald's Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE measures a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for McDonald's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$9.4b ÷ (US$53b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, McDonald's has a ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 9.0%, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for McDonald's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

So How Is McDonald's' ROCE Trending?

The trend isn't fantastic in McDonald's' historical ROCE movements. Specifically, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. Although both revenue and the number of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for McDonald's in recent times, the correction of 7% has primarily followed the overall market decline. Although the company didn't meet the expectations, it looks like it posted a good full-year result for a mature company - especially when it comes to growth.

However, McDonald's debt still seems like the elephant in the room. Even though the business model allows for higher leverage than many others, we still believe it is high. While it has declined from the peak in March 2020, we are still convinced that the company should take more decisive action.

