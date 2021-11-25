Even though Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) has lost US$918m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 784% over 5 years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) share price has soared 784% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 4.3% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.8% in the last week. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Although Insulet has shed US$918m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Insulet wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Insulet can boast revenue growth at a rate of 22% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 55% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Insulet, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:PODD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

Insulet is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Insulet will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Insulet provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 55% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Insulet that you should be aware of before investing here.

