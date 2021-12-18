Even though Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) has lost US$27m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 104% over 5 years

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 35% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. It's fair to say most would be happy with 104% the gain in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 48% drop, in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 17%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

We don't think that Genasys' modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Genasys saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 15% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Genasys worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:GNSS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 18th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Genasys stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Genasys shareholders lost 48%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Genasys that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

