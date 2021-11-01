Even though FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has lost US$7.5m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 177% over 1 year

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 177% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

Although FreightCar America has shed US$7.5m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

FreightCar America isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, FreightCar America's revenue grew by 44%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 177% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RAIL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on FreightCar America

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that FreightCar America has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 177% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FreightCar America better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - FreightCar America has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

