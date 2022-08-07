Even though Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) has lost US$71m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 15% over 3 years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 15% in three years isn't amazing.

While the stock has fallen 8.1% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Forrester Research became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:FORR Earnings Per Share Growth August 7th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Forrester Research's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Forrester Research shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 6.8% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 12%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 3% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Forrester Research better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Forrester Research , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

