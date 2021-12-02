Even though Camping World Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CWH) stock is down 7.9% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$93k profit

Insiders who bought Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 7.9% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the US$400k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth US$493k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Camping World Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Mary George, sold US$212k worth of shares at a price of US$42.35 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$41.84. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Mary George was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Marcus Lemonis bought 11.78k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$33.95. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CWH Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Camping World Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Camping World Holdings insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$82m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Camping World Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Camping World Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Camping World Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Camping World Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Camping World Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

