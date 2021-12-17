Even though Boxed, Inc.'s (NYSE:BOXD) stock is down 12% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$22k profit

Insiders who bought Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 12% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$400k is now worth US$422k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Boxed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Andrew Pearson was the biggest purchase of Boxed shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$10.55 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Boxed share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Boxed insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BOXD Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Boxed Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Boxed insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$400k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Boxed

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.8% of Boxed shares, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Boxed Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Boxed insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boxed (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

