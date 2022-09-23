Even though Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) has lost US$130m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 100% over 5 years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 100% in five years. On the other hand, we note it's down 9.4% in about a month. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 9.1% in the last month.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Boston Beer Company's earnings per share are down 6.2% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, Boston Beer Company's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 21% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:SAM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Boston Beer Company shareholders are down 39% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Boston Beer Company .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

