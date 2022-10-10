Even though Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has lost US$383m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 466% over 3 years

The Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) share price is down a rather concerning 31% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 466% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Although Bloom Energy has shed US$383m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Bloom Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Bloom Energy's revenue trended up 13% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 78% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. After a price rise like that many will have the business, and plenty of them will be wondering whether the price moved too high, too fast.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Bloom Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Bloom Energy will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Bloom Energy about their 6.4% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -21%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 78% per year for three years. Given the three year returns are better than the return over the last year, it might be that the broader market has weighed on the stock recently. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bloom Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

