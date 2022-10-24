Even though Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) has lost US$490m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 70% over 5 years

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 28% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 70% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 50% decline over the last twelve months.

In light of the stock dropping 4.2% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Bio-Rad Laboratories managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Bio-Rad Laboratories shareholders are down 50% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

