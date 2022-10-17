Even though Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has lost US$18m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 86% over 3 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) share price down 29% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 86%: better than the market.

While the stock has fallen 15% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Beam Global made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Beam Global saw its revenue grow at 31% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 23% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Beam Global on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Beam Global shareholders did even worse, losing 64%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beam Global better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Beam Global that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

