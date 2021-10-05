Even though Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) has lost US$183m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 46% over 1 year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 25% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 42% higher than it was three years ago.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Beacon Roofing Supply went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 22% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BECN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 5th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Beacon Roofing Supply

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Beacon Roofing Supply has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beacon Roofing Supply better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Beacon Roofing Supply (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Beacon Roofing Supply is not the only stock insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

