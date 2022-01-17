Even though Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) has lost US$444m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 444% over 5 years

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 416%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

While the stock has fallen 6.4% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Because Azenta made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Azenta saw its revenue grow at 10% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 39% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:AZTA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 17th 2022

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Azenta the TSR over the last 5 years was 444%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Azenta shareholders are up 13% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 40% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Azenta you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

