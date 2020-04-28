Even Johnson & Johnson Will Feel a Covid-19 Chill, Analyst Says

UBS analyst argues in downgrading Johnson & Johnson that high unemployment will dent growth in drug sales.

Too much optimism in the stock, says UBS Securities analyst Kevin Caliendo in issuing a downgrade.

Johnson & Johnson cheered investors when it reported robust March quarter results earlier this month.

The stock (ticker: JNJ) has jumped by a third since the market’s Covid-19 depths last month, in the hunt for defensive shelter from a recession.

At its current level of $153, however, UBS Securities analyst Kevin Caliendo believes there is a little too much optimism in J&J’s stock. So in a Tuesday morning note, UBS downgraded J&J to Neutral from a Buy.

At midday on Tuesday, shares of J&J were down nearly 1%.

Coronavirus lockdowns have hurt the number of elective procedures, and that is a near-term problem for J&J’s medical device business. But Wall Street expects that business to recover by next year. Sales of J&J drugs, like the immunology products Stelara and Remicade, held up well in the March quarter, and the consensus forecasts sees any slowdown in those sales as short-lived, too.

Caliendo agrees that device sales should return to normal by 2021, as patients catch up on the two-thirds of such procedures that are deferrable. But he argues that growth in drug sales over the next few years will be lower than most analysts believe.

As it did in the 2007 financial crisis, high unemployment will dent new prescriptions. That will slow J&J drug sales growth to 2.3% annually, says the analyst, instead of the consensus forecast for 5.9% growth.

So UBS now sees J&J earnings growing annually at 2.4%, instead of the 8% previously forecast by the broker. Caliendo predicts sales of $79 billion this year, growing to $85.4 billion in 2021. Earnings will be $7.66 a share this year, he says, and $8.77 a shares in 2021.

Although he forecasts J&J’s dividends will continue to supply a yield of 2.6% or better, the company has suspended the stock buybacks that powered some of the upside in earnings forecasts.

So Caliendo dialed back his target price for J&J stock, to $160 from $163. That’s 18-times forward earnings, and a higher-multiple than he’d previously used. But his earnings numbers are now about 15% lower than before and lower than the consensus.

“The stock is trading near a historical high relative multiple on 2021,” says the analyst. “We believe upside from here depends more on a view of market valuation than [J&J]’s fundamentals.”

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.