Even Construtora e Incorporadora (BOVESPA:EVEN3) Price Target Increased by 10.25% to 8.47

The average one-year price target for Even Construtora e Incorporadora (BOVESPA:EVEN3) has been revised to 8.47 / share. This is an increase of 10.25% from the prior estimate of 7.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.26% from the latest reported closing price of 8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Even Construtora e Incorporadora. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEN3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 2,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 765K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 668K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 480K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 319K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 7.93% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 119K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 41.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 63.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

