Even Construtora e Incorporadora (B3:EVEN3) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 6.71

The average one-year price target for Even Construtora e Incorporadora (B3:EVEN3) has been revised to 6.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 6.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.64% from the latest reported closing price of 6.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Even Construtora e Incorporadora. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEN3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 50.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.44% to 2,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 765K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 668K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 470K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 59.54% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 306K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

