Even Construtora e Incorporadora (B3:EVEN3) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 6.64

The average one-year price target for Even Construtora e Incorporadora (B3:EVEN3) has been revised to 6.64 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 7.09 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.89% from the latest reported closing price of 6.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Even Construtora e Incorporadora. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEN3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 67.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 6,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,484K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 41.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,440K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 39.47% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 765K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 668K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 11.47% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 469K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEN3 by 3.56% over the last quarter.

