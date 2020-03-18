Even before coronavirus, UK employers expected lowest pay rises since 2017

Contributor
Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN WATT

Employers in the United Kingdom expected employees' pay to be subdued in 2020 even before the coronavirus outbreak put British businesses in jeopardy, a survey of private sector employers conducted in January and February showed.

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Employers in the United Kingdom expected employees' pay to be subdued in 2020 even before the coronavirus outbreak put British businesses in jeopardy, a survey of private sector employers conducted in January and February showed.

The median annual pay rise offered to staff in the three months to February rose slightly to 2.3% from 2.1% in the three months to January, human resources data provider XpertHR said.

Employers in the private sector said they expected to make a median 2% pay award during 2020 - the lowest pay rises since 2017.

"Current events across the globe can only serve to worsen what was already a fairly subdued picture of pay awards for the coming year," said Sheila Attwood, XpertHR pay and benefits editor.

On Tuesday, Britain announced a 330 billion-pound ($380 billion) lifeline of loan guarantees and a further 20 billion pounds in tax cuts, grants and other help for businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More