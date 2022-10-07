Even after rising 8.5% this past week, Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) shareholders are still down 35% over the past year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 35%. That's well below the market decline of 19%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down31% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

The recent uptick of 8.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Cushman & Wakefield grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Cushman & Wakefield managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Cushman & Wakefield has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Cushman & Wakefield shareholders are down 35% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 19%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 9% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cushman & Wakefield you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

