Even after rising 7.1% this past week, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) shareholders are still down 23% over the past year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) share price slid 25% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 15%. Warner Music Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Warner Music Group managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Warner Music Group's revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:WMG Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

Warner Music Group is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Warner Music Group will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We doubt Warner Music Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 23% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 5.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Warner Music Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: Warner Music Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

