Even after rising 6.9% this past week, Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shareholders are still down 37% over the past year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 37%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 21%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 16% in three years. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.9% over the last week.

While the last year has been tough for Glaukos shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Glaukos wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Glaukos saw its revenue grow by 35%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 37%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:GKOS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2021

Glaukos is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in Glaukos had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Glaukos is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Glaukos may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

