Even after rising 6.0% this past week, Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shareholders are still down 68% over the past year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 68% in that time. Berkeley Lights hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Berkeley Lights isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Berkeley Lights grew its revenue by 37% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 68%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:BLI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 33% in the last year, Berkeley Lights shareholders might be miffed that they lost 68%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 47% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Berkeley Lights better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Berkeley Lights you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

