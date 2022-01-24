Even after rising 5.9% this past week, Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) shareholders are still down 11% over the past year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) share price slid 11% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.6%. Montauk Renewables hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 12%. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 8.5% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Montauk Renewables isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Montauk Renewables increased its revenue by 33%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 11% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:MNTK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

A Different Perspective

While Montauk Renewables shareholders are down 11% for the year, the market itself is up 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 12% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. You could get a better understanding of Montauk Renewables' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

