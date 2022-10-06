Even after rising 48% this past week, Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shareholders are still down 87% over the past year

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 101% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 87% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 48% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Pulse Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Pulse Biosciences shareholders are down 87% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 18%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pulse Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Pulse Biosciences (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

