Even after rising 4.4% this past week, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) shareholders are still down 76% over the past year

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 85% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 38% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 64% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

While the stock has risen 4.4% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

AMC Entertainment Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

AMC Entertainment Holdings grew its revenue by 344% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 85% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between AMC Entertainment Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. AMC Entertainment Holdings' TSR of was a loss of 76% for the 1 year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AMC Entertainment Holdings shareholders are down 76% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AMC Entertainment Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AMC Entertainment Holdings (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

But note: AMC Entertainment Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

