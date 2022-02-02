Even after rising 3.5% this past week, Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shareholders are still down 72% over the past three years

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 72%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 49% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.1% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

The recent uptick of 3.5% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Sage Therapeutics became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 112% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Sage Therapeutics more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:SAGE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sage Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, Sage Therapeutics shareholders lost 49%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Sage Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

