Even after rising 3.1% this past week, Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shareholders are still down 57% over the past five years

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last quarter. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 57% after a long stretch. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Southwestern Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Southwestern Energy saw its revenue increase by 2.2% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 10% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Southwestern Energy. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SWN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Southwestern Energy is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Southwestern Energy will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Southwestern Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 53% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Southwestern Energy .

We will like Southwestern Energy better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

