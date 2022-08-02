Even after rising 22% this past week, LiveVox Holdings (NASDAQ:LVOX) shareholders are still down 80% over the past three years

It's nice to see the LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) share price up 22% in a week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 80% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$33m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

LiveVox Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:LVOX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 2nd 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

LiveVox Holdings shareholders are down 73% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 22% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiveVox Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for LiveVox Holdings that you should be aware of.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

