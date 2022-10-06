Even after rising 19% this past week, Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shareholders are still down 35% over the past year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) share price has gained some 156% in the last three months. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 35% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 19% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

We don't think Terns Pharmaceuticals' revenue of US$1,000,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Terns Pharmaceuticals can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Terns Pharmaceuticals has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at US$132m, when it last reported (June 2022). That allows management to focus on growing the business, and not worry too much about raising capital. But with the share price diving 35% in the last year , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. The image below shows how Terns Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. NasdaqGS:TERN Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Terns Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 35% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 156%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Terns Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Terns Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

