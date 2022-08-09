Even after rising 16% this past week, Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shareholders are still down 73% over the past three years

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), who have seen the share price tank a massive 73% over a three year period. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 71%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Oncternal Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Oncternal Therapeutics grew revenue at 28% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 20% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:ONCT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Oncternal Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Oncternal Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 71%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 20% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Oncternal Therapeutics (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

Oncternal Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

