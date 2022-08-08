Even after rising 158% this past week, Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shareholders are still down 75% over the past year

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 158%. But that isn't much consolation for the painful drop we've seen in the last year. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 75% in the last year. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

While the stock has risen 158% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Onion Global isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In just one year Onion Global saw its revenue fall by 33%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 75%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:OG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Onion Global stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Onion Global shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 37% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Onion Global (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.