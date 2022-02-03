Even after rising 14% this past week, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shareholders are still down 63% over the past year

This week we saw the Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) share price climb by 14%. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 63%. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because Helbiz made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Helbiz increased its revenue by 186%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 63%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:HLBZ Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Helbiz in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Helbiz shareholders are down 63% for the year, the market itself is up 9.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 63% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Helbiz better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Helbiz (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Helbiz is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.