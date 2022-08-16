Even after rising 14% this past week, Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shareholders are still down 74% over the past year

It's nice to see the Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) share price up 14% in a week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 74% in that time. So it's not that amazing to see a bit of a bounce. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Health Catalyst isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Health Catalyst grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 74%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

Health Catalyst shareholders are down 74% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.3%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 19% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Health Catalyst you should be aware of.

