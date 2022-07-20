Even after rising 14% this past week, Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shareholders are still down 43% over the past year

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 43% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

The recent uptick of 14% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because Clear Secure made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Clear Secure saw its revenue grow by 34%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 43% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:YOU Earnings and Revenue Growth July 20th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Clear Secure shareholders are down 43% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 20%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Clear Secure better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clear Secure (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.