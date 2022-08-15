Even after rising 14% this past week, Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) shareholders are still down 81% over the past year

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

The recent uptick of 14% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Alset EHome International isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Alset EHome International's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 14%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 81%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:AEI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Alset EHome International's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Alset EHome International shareholders are happy with the loss of 81% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 5.1% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alset EHome International better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Alset EHome International is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.