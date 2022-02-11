Even after rising 13% this past week, Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) shareholders are still down 48% over the past year

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 48% in one year, under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$43m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Tufin Software Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Tufin Software Technologies saw its revenue grow by 6.1%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 48% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TUFN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Tufin Software Technologies

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.8% in the last year, Tufin Software Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 6.2%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Tufin Software Technologies is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

