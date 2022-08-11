Even after rising 12% this past week, Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shareholders are still down 90% over the past three years

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 63% in the last quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 90% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Aptorum Group recorded just US$1,541,778 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Aptorum Group has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Aptorum Group investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Aptorum Group had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$4.0m when it last reported (December 2021). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 24% per year, over 3 years. You can see in the image below, how Aptorum Group's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

NasdaqGM:APM Debt to Equity History August 11th 2022

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Aptorum Group shareholders are down 37% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 10%, likely weighing on the stock. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 24% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Aptorum Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

