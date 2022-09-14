Even after rising 11% this past week, Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) shareholders are still down 29% over the past year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) share price up 21% in a single quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 29% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Sprinklr isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Sprinklr saw its revenue grow by 30%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 29%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:CXM Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sprinklr in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Sprinklr shareholders are down 29% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 21%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sprinklr you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

