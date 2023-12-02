Even After Black Friday, These 7 Costco Electronics Are Still Great Holiday Deals

This December, Costco members will find steep discounts on electronics for everyone on their holiday wish list. Many sales start at $30 off the item’s original online price with savings upward of $250 or more.

As with all holiday shopping, these Costco sales are good while supplies last so you’ll want to shop sooner rather than later. This December, make a list and check it twice to snag Costco’s biggest electronics deals.

iPad Pro 11-inch, Wi-Fi (4th Generation, 2022)

Costco members shopping for the 4th Generation iPad Pro will receive $50 off now through Dec. 24.

Each 11-inch iPad features a liquid retina display, wide camera and stays connected with WiFi 6E. This discount applies to both the silver and space gray iPad Pros. Limit two iPads per Costco member.

MacBook Air (13.3-inch)

Considered one of Costco’s holiday deals, the 13.3-inch MacBook is $200 off its original price now through Dec. 24.

AppleCare+ for Mac is also available, but according to the Costco website is not sold separately. Costco members must purchase AppleCare+ with their qualifying Apple device at checkout. Limit two MacBook Air purchases per Costco member.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Costco members receive $60 off their purchase of the Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) now through Dec. 24.

Each Apple Watch includes the Workout app and three months of free Apple Fitness+. This discount is applicable to all Apple Watch colors for sale including midnight, pink, red, silver and starlight.

Lenovo Flex 5 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop

Now through Dec. 24, Costco members receive $250 off in manufacturer’s savings on their purchase of the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch touchscreen two-in-one laptop.

Each laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen, Windows 11 and a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. Limit two laptop purchases per Costco member.

HP Dragonfly G4 13.5″ Intel Evo Platform Touchscreen Laptop

Some of the biggest savings this season can be found on the HP Dragonfly touchscreen laptop. Now through Dec. 24, Costco members receive $400 off the original online price.

Each HP Dragonfly touchscreen laptop features Windows 11 Pro, Intel integrated graphics, discrete audio amps and AI noise cancellation and a full-size backlit keyboard. Limit two laptops per Costco member.

Bose SoundLink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $99.99

Enjoy astonishing sound anywhere and everywhere life takes you. Costco members receive $30 off their purchase of Bose Soundlink Flex SE Bluetooth Speaker now through Dec. 24.

Experience clear, deep sound. Each Bose speaker features up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, Bluetooth connectivity and is waterproof and dustproof. Limit three speakers per Costco member.

Yamaha ATS-1090 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers

Elevate your entertainment with the Yamaha ATS-1090 sound bar with built-in subwoofers. Costco members receive $50 off in manufacturer’s savings now through Dec. 24.

Aside from built-in subwoofers, the Yamaha ATS-1090 sound bar features a built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Virtual:X Virtual Surround Sound and easy setup with HDMI or optical cable connections. Limit three sound bars per Costco member.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Even After Black Friday, These 7 Costco Electronics Are Still Great Holiday Deals

