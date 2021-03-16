Even After a Last-Minute Reprieve, India’s Crypto Firms Need to be Future-Proof

About the author: Gaurav is the CEO of Bitbns, India's leading crypto exchange. He is also a serial entrepreneur with companies like BuyHatke, InformVisitors & Cleanoventions under his belt. You can follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/gauravdahake

Another day, another capricious move from the Indian government regarding cryptocurrency regulation, and it seems unlikely that this is the end of the story. In case you haven’t been following events, Indian cryptocurrency firms and users have been living under the threat of some kind of cryptocurrency ban for the last few months.

In January, India’s Parliament published a bulletin that announced the government would consider a bill that would prohibit all “private cryptocurrencies.” The move came against the backdrop of the Indian central bank confirming that it was exploring the possibility of introducing a digital rupee.

In mid-February, the threat appeared to gain further traction when Bloomberg reported that a senior government official had confirmed that any digital currency not backed by the Reserve Bank of India would be banned.

The most recent twist in the tale is that the Finance Minister stated in an interview, somewhat cryptically, that the government “wants to make sure that there is a window available for all kinds of experiments which will have to take place in the crypto world.” Although it’s not clear what she meant, it seems that an outright ban isn’t necessarily on the cards.

Ongoing Uncertainty

Bear in mind that this threat comes on the back of a previous two-year hiatus on cryptocurrency trading after the Reserve Bank of India previously ruled out providing any financial services to cryptocurrency businesses. With no ability to connect to the fiat-based financial system, crypto users resorted to purely peer-to-peer trading as a way of navigating the ban.

The situation was only resolved in March 2020, when the Supreme Court ruled the RBI’s decision unlawful. Under a year later, and just as India’s cryptocurrency scene starts to regain serious traction, and the threat was looming yet again.

This ongoing uncertainty is damaging for the cryptocurrency scene in India. As American firms like Tesla and MicroStrategy are buying up Bitcoin worth billions of dollars, many institutional investors in India will be more cautious, not knowing if their investments may suddenly become unlawful. Meanwhile, the crypto prices continue to boom, meaning that Indian investors could be missing out on the chance to get in before prices spike even further.

My own conversations with members of the Finance Ministry seem to indicate that the government is somewhat softening its stance towards cryptocurrencies. However, based on recent history, there’s little concrete certainty that crypto has a secure future in India.

With all this in mind, cryptocurrency firms need to take action to ensure they’re resilient enough to withstand any future regulatory intervention. There are several ways that this can happen.

Peer-to-Peer Trading

When the RBI clamped down on cryptocurrencies, peer-to-peer trading was the backbone that kept the Indian crypto scene alive and connected to the rest of the global digital asset user base. It’s also a trend we’ve recently observed after the Central Bank of Nigeria took similar action against its country’s cryptocurrency users.

Therefore, cryptocurrency exchanges and businesses must foster P2P platforms to help ensure Indian users can access the global markets and local trading venues.

P2P exchanges have come a long way since their early days. Platforms such as Paxful have a worldwide user base with access to over 300 payment methods, including fiat integrations. They offer users a simple, fair, and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies that’s generally proven robust enough to withstand government intervention.

DeFi

The rise of decentralized finance offers intriguing possibilities for countries staring down a cryptocurrency ban. Just like Bitcoin and Ethereum are decentralized enough that nobody can shut them down, DeFi applications provide similar protection for crypto investors. Furthermore, they’re rapidly gaining traction among cryptocurrency users. Within a year, the total value locked in DeFi has increased from $1 billion to a recent peak of over $45 billion.

A core trend that’s emerging is that while DeFi applications may start out under the control of the entity that initiated them, DeFi innovators are becoming more agile at implementing full decentralization. For instance, Maker was one of the first DeFi projects that originally launched in 2014, but it was only last year that the Maker Foundation fully decentralized the protocol, handing governance over to token holders.

In contrast, Yearn Finance launched in February 2020. Within a matter of months, creator Andre Cronje had issued the YFI token in DeFi’s first fair launch, distributing it to those who used the protocol. Now, it operates as a completely decentralized organization. In the words of its manifesto published late last year, Yearn has “no legal entity, there’s no foundation, no copyright, no patent, no central authority to stamp announcements with official seals from some great leader.” How would a government shut down an application like that?

Therefore, India’s crypto entrepreneurs should also be fostering and nurturing decentralized finance, ensuring that in the event of any future ban, users have access to censorship-resistant infrastructure for lending, borrowing, stablecoin issuance, derivatives trading, and more.

The official ruling from the Indian government regarding the future role that cryptocurrencies will play in the national economy remains outstanding. However, regardless of which way it goes, India’s cryptocurrency scene can continue to survive and even thrive through DeFi and peer-to-peer trading.

