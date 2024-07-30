Even at 52-Week Highs, Could Cruise Line Stocks Be a Bargain?

At first glance, you might not think cruise line stocks like Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) are cheap. After all, they are at or near all-time highs and have mountains of debt. But there's also a solid case to be made that the major cruise lines are still very cheap, and you can hear all the details in the video.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 23, 2024. The video was published on July 25, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises right now?

Before you buy stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $692,784!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Rick Munarriz has positions in Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.