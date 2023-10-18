Evelo (EVLO) Drops 59% on Flunking Psoriasis Drug Study

Shares of Evelo Biosciences EVLO plummeted 58.8% on Tuesday after its management announced disappointing top-line results from a mid-stage study evaluating EDP2939 in moderate psoriasis.

The mid-stage study did not achieve its primary endpoint of difference in the proportion of patients who achieved at least 50% improvement from baseline in PASI score (a PASI-50 response) between EDP2939 and placebo following 16 weeks of daily treatment. Per management, 19.6% of patients receiving EDP2939 achieved a PASI-50 response after a 16-week treatment period, compared to 25% on placebo.

Evelo also reported 20-week treatment data wherein treatment with EDP2939 showed superiority over treatment with placebo. However, the company’s decision to scrap the candidate plummeted the stock. The top-line results have also forced Evelo to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives, including seeking partnership opportunities for its proprietary SINTAX platform and other pipeline candidates.

This is the second major setback suffered by Evelo this year. Earlier this April, management discontinued developing its then-lead pipeline candidate EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis. This decision was taken by management based on data from a mid-stage study, wherein treatment with EDP1815 did not meet the primary endpoint.

Evelo was also developing EDP1815 for moderate psoriasis indication. At the time, it had skipped the candidate in favor of EDP2939, believing the latter to have a greater potential in the indication. Per an SEC filing in August, management had stated that pursuing EDP1815 in psoriasis indication was contingent upon the results of the EDP2939 study and the availability of funding and resources.

Unless management finds itself a suitable partner for EDP1815, it seems unlikely for EVLO to consider any clinical studies on its pipeline candidates. Currently, the company is facing severe liquidity constraints. As of June 2023-end, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $7.6 million, while the debt balance stands at around $43.9 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

