News & Insights

Markets
EVLO

Evelo Biosciences: EDP2939-101 Study Fails To Meet Endpoint; To Explore Strategic Alternatives

October 17, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) announced top-line results from Phase 2 clinical study with EDP2939 in moderate psoriasis. The primary endpoint, the difference in the proportion of patients who achieved an outcome of a 50% improvement from baseline in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score between EDP2939 and placebo after 16 weeks of daily treatment, was not achieved.

The company said it will cease development of EDP2939, and is conducting a review of potential strategic alternatives, including seeking to partner EDP1815 and the SINTAX platform.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences are down 40% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.