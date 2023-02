Feb 1 (Reuters) - Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O said on Wednesday its skin disease treatment did not meet the main goal within three groups of patients in a mid-stage trial, and added it would reduce its workforce to conserve cash amid macroeconomic concerns.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.